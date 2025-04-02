Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Altered Biju Patnaik Statue in Cuttack

Opposition BJD MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathy alleged that the color of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik's statue in Cuttack was changed from green to golden yellow without explanation. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation claims no knowledge of the alteration, which mirrors a recent incident of vandalism of Patnaik's statue.

BJD MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathy raised an eyebrow on Wednesday as he accused unidentified parties of altering the color of a statue dedicated to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik in Cuttack without any disclosure or explanation.

The issue surfaced during Zero Hour when Tripathy alleged that the statue, located near Mangala Mandir Chhak, had its color changed from green to a golden yellow hue. The lawmaker demanded an explanation from the government regarding the mysterious transformation.

Tripathy revealed that even the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had no record or knowledge of the incident, which follows a similar act of vandalism on another Patnaik statue in Umar village earlier this March.

