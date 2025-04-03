Liechtenstein's Public Radio Bids Farewell Amid Funding Cut
Tiny Liechtenstein's public radio broadcaster, Radio Liechtenstein, will go off air after voters withdrew state funding. A referendum saw 55.4% opting to end financial support, challenging government privatization plans. With no feasible private bids, the station will stop broadcasting this year, following nearly 30 years of service.
- Country:
- Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein's lone public radio broadcaster, Radio Liechtenstein, will cease operations on Thursday following a voter-led decision to cut state funding. This marks the end of nearly three decades of service, as government efforts to privatize the station fell flat due to financial uncertainties.
In an October referendum, 55.4% of voters supported terminating the station's funding by the end of 2025. The closure, propelled by an opposition party initiative, argued that the broadcaster monopolized over 70% of state media funds, disadvantaging private outlets in the process.
Despite earlier assurances about privatization prospects, the government confirmed no feasible investor had surfaced. Consequently, no political will exists to prolong funding, leading to the station's impending shutdown early this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amtrak in Transition: CEO Gardner Steps Down Amidst Privatization Pressures
Amtrak CEO Steps Down Amidst Privatization Talks
Amtrak Leadership Shakeup Amid Federal Funding Challenges and Privatization Talks
Frank Bisignano's Stance on Social Security Privatization
Frank Bisignano: Firm Stance Against Social Security Privatization