Liechtenstein's Public Radio Bids Farewell Amid Funding Cut

Tiny Liechtenstein's public radio broadcaster, Radio Liechtenstein, will go off air after voters withdrew state funding. A referendum saw 55.4% opting to end financial support, challenging government privatization plans. With no feasible private bids, the station will stop broadcasting this year, following nearly 30 years of service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaduz | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein's lone public radio broadcaster, Radio Liechtenstein, will cease operations on Thursday following a voter-led decision to cut state funding. This marks the end of nearly three decades of service, as government efforts to privatize the station fell flat due to financial uncertainties.

In an October referendum, 55.4% of voters supported terminating the station's funding by the end of 2025. The closure, propelled by an opposition party initiative, argued that the broadcaster monopolized over 70% of state media funds, disadvantaging private outlets in the process.

Despite earlier assurances about privatization prospects, the government confirmed no feasible investor had surfaced. Consequently, no political will exists to prolong funding, leading to the station's impending shutdown early this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

