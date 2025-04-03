Liechtenstein's Public Radio Bids Farewell Amid Funding Cut

Liechtenstein's lone public radio broadcaster, Radio Liechtenstein, will cease operations on Thursday following a voter-led decision to cut state funding. This marks the end of nearly three decades of service, as government efforts to privatize the station fell flat due to financial uncertainties.

In an October referendum, 55.4% of voters supported terminating the station's funding by the end of 2025. The closure, propelled by an opposition party initiative, argued that the broadcaster monopolized over 70% of state media funds, disadvantaging private outlets in the process.

Despite earlier assurances about privatization prospects, the government confirmed no feasible investor had surfaced. Consequently, no political will exists to prolong funding, leading to the station's impending shutdown early this year.

