Emanuelle Readies for OTT Debut on Lionsgate Play

The captivating film 'Emanuelle', starring Noemie Merlant, Naomi Watts, and Will Sharpe, is set to premiere on Lionsgate Play on April 11. Noemie Merlant reminisced on her involvement in the film, highlighting her connection to the storyline of a woman's journey of self-discovery and reconnection.

Actor Noemie Merlant (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The much-anticipated film 'Emanuelle', featuring star cast Noemie Merlant, Naomi Watts, and Will Sharpe, is gearing up for its streaming debut on Lionsgate Play, scheduled for April 11. Originally a box office hit, the film is eagerly awaited by audiences on its new digital platform.

Reflecting on her experience, actress Noemie Merlant shared her insights into the film 'Emanuelle'. Initially unfamiliar with the story, she found herself mesmerized by the script's intimate exploration of self-discovery. 'I was caught up in this intimate journey', she revealed, emphasizing the profound personal connection she felt to the narrative.

Director Audrey Diwan, who co-wrote and produced 'Emanuelle', aimed to craft a poignant story about a woman's quest to reconnect with her desires. Merlant identified strongly with this theme, stating, 'It touches me very personally, like many women'. The film promises to deliver a relatable and thought-provoking experience anchored by Merlant's powerful performance. (ANI)

