Farewell to Bharat Kumar: Manoj Kumar Passes Away at 87

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, famously known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his string of patriotic films, has passed away at the age of 87. Kumar, celebrated for movies like 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar', died due to age-related health issues in Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early on Friday morning.

The cinema legend had been grappling with health complications for a lengthy period and was most recently hospitalized for pneumonia, as confirmed by family and close friends. His son, Kunal, articulated a sense of relief at his father's peace after prolonged suffering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage, lauding him as an icon who heightened national pride. Kumar's works left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, inspiring generations with his patriotic narratives. Born Harikrishan Goswami, he rebranded himself after being inspired by actor Dilip Kumar's role in 'Shabnam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)