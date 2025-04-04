World Homoeopathy Day 2025: A Global Confluence of Research and Industry

Gandhinagar, Gujarat is set to host the World Homoeopathy Day 2025 conference, attracting more than 10,000 delegates worldwide. Scheduled for April 10-11, this event is organized by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH).

The symposium aims to spotlight significant research advancements in homoeopathy and their practical application, offering a comprehensive platform for academia, industry experts, and policymakers to converge and collaborate, according to a CCRH statement.

The conference will feature the largest-ever exhibition of the homoeopathic industry and a national competition on 'Live Materia Medica', underscoring India's role as a leader in traditional medicine systems, driven by efforts from the Ayush Ministry and National Commission for Homoeopathy.

