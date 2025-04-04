Left Menu

World Homoeopathy Day 2025: A Global Confluence of Research and Industry

The World Homoeopathy Day 2025 conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat will gather over 10,000 global delegates. Hosted by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, this major event will highlight research advancements, the homoeopathic industry's growth, and create a collaborative platform for academia, policymakers, and industry experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:15 IST
Gandhinagar, Gujarat is set to host the World Homoeopathy Day 2025 conference, attracting more than 10,000 delegates worldwide. Scheduled for April 10-11, this event is organized by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH).

The symposium aims to spotlight significant research advancements in homoeopathy and their practical application, offering a comprehensive platform for academia, industry experts, and policymakers to converge and collaborate, according to a CCRH statement.

The conference will feature the largest-ever exhibition of the homoeopathic industry and a national competition on 'Live Materia Medica', underscoring India's role as a leader in traditional medicine systems, driven by efforts from the Ayush Ministry and National Commission for Homoeopathy.

