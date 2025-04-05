Left Menu

A Nation Mourns: Remembering Patriotic Icon Manoj Kumar

Legendary actor-director Manoj Kumar, renowned for his patriotic roles, died at 87. An artist paid tribute through a charcoal portrait. Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishan Goswami, was famed for films like 'Upkar.' His death ends an era in Indian cinema, prompting a wave of tributes from the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:35 IST
A Nation Mourns: Remembering Patriotic Icon Manoj Kumar
Charcoal portrait tribute to Manoj Kumar (Photo/X/@ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cinema has lost a giant in the form of Manoj Kumar, who passed away on April 4 at the age of 87. Famed for his deeply patriotic roles, Kumar left an indelible mark on the industry and the nation. His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the country.

Among those paying homage is local artist Zuhaib Khan from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, who created a poignant charcoal portrait of Kumar. Khan, known for capturing current events in his art, expressed his admiration for Kumar and described him as a filmmaker who gave good direction to society. He hopes for Kumar's soul to rest in peace.

The actor breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His legacy includes acclaimed films like 'Upkar,' which won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. Tributes continue to pour in, with figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing Kumar as an icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025