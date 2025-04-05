A Nation Mourns: Remembering Patriotic Icon Manoj Kumar

Indian cinema has lost a giant in the form of Manoj Kumar, who passed away on April 4 at the age of 87. Famed for his deeply patriotic roles, Kumar left an indelible mark on the industry and the nation. His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the country.

Among those paying homage is local artist Zuhaib Khan from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, who created a poignant charcoal portrait of Kumar. Khan, known for capturing current events in his art, expressed his admiration for Kumar and described him as a filmmaker who gave good direction to society. He hopes for Kumar's soul to rest in peace.

The actor breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His legacy includes acclaimed films like 'Upkar,' which won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. Tributes continue to pour in, with figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing Kumar as an icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)