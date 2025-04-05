Left Menu

Global Gathering for Ancestral Reverence: Celebrating the Yellow Emperor

On March 31, 2025, the Ancestor Worship Ceremony of the Yellow Emperor was celebrated in Xinzheng, Henan. This event united Chinese communities worldwide, paying homage to the roots of Chinese civilization. The ceremony featured traditional costumes, music, and dance, fostering cultural exchange and dialogue globally.

Zhengzhou | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:49 IST
  • Country:
  • China

On March 31, 2025, Xinzheng City in Henan Province hosted the grand Ancestor Worship Ceremony of the Yellow Emperor, drawing Chinese communities together from across the globe. This ceremonial event, themed 'Same Root, Same Ancestor, Same Origin,' aimed at celebrating the roots of Chinese civilization and promoting world harmony.

According to Wang Wei, a leading archaeology expert, recent discoveries have reinforced the historical significance of the Yellow Emperor era as foundational to Chinese civilization. Ceremonial director Chen Linchun noted that this year's event drew inspiration from historical periods, such as the Western Zhou and Warring States, ensuring cultural authenticity in music, dance, and costume design.

The ceremony acts as a cultural bridge for overseas Chinese, emphasized by global participation from diverse cities like Sydney and San Francisco. The event also attracted international attention, as evidenced by American attendee, Jason Dane Castleton. The ceremony was broadcast worldwide, further cementing its role as a vital cultural exchange conduit.

