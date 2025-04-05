Hrithik Roshan Dreams of Working with Christopher Nolan

Actor Hrithik Roshan, celebrating a milestone of 25 years in the Indian film industry, revealed his aspiration to collaborate with acclaimed British-American director Christopher Nolan. The revelation was made at an event in Atlanta, attended by approximately 5,000 fans, where Roshan expressed admiration for Nolan, labeling him as one of his “favorite directors.”

Reflecting on his career and dream directors, Roshan first credited his father, Rakesh Roshan, who launched him with the film “Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai” in 2000. He remarked, “Rakesh Roshan - that dream happened right in the beginning,” signifying the fulfillment of working with his father. The actor then voiced ambitions of working with Nolan, emphasizing his hope to collaborate with him someday.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is poised to make his directorial debut with “Krrish 4,” an announcement made by his father, Rakesh Roshan, in March. Sharing a commemorative picture on Instagram, he expressed support for Hrithik’s new venture, calling it their most ambitious project. Hrithik is also set to star in “War 2,” part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, alongside NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani, slated for an August 14 release this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)