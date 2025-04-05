Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan Dreams of Working with Christopher Nolan

Celebrating 25 years in the film industry, Hrithik Roshan expressed his desire to work with director Christopher Nolan, calling him a favorite. He is set to debut as a director with 'Krrish 4', marking a new chapter in his career, as announced by Rakesh Roshan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 15:57 IST
Hrithik Roshan Dreams of Working with Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan (Photo/instagram/@christophernolann) Hrithik Roshan (Photo/Hrithik's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Hrithik Roshan, celebrating a milestone of 25 years in the Indian film industry, revealed his aspiration to collaborate with acclaimed British-American director Christopher Nolan. The revelation was made at an event in Atlanta, attended by approximately 5,000 fans, where Roshan expressed admiration for Nolan, labeling him as one of his “favorite directors.”

Reflecting on his career and dream directors, Roshan first credited his father, Rakesh Roshan, who launched him with the film “Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai” in 2000. He remarked, “Rakesh Roshan - that dream happened right in the beginning,” signifying the fulfillment of working with his father. The actor then voiced ambitions of working with Nolan, emphasizing his hope to collaborate with him someday.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is poised to make his directorial debut with “Krrish 4,” an announcement made by his father, Rakesh Roshan, in March. Sharing a commemorative picture on Instagram, he expressed support for Hrithik’s new venture, calling it their most ambitious project. Hrithik is also set to star in “War 2,” part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, alongside NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani, slated for an August 14 release this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025