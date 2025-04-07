Left Menu

Kiara Advani's Met Gala Debut: Bollywood Star Shines on Global Stage

Bollywood star Kiara Advani is primed for her Met Gala debut, marking another significant moment in her global career journey. As she steps onto the world-famous fashion platform, the mom-to-be continues to capture both international and domestic audiences, building on her notable Cannes debut last year.

Kiara Advani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is gearing up to make her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious Met Gala this year. Scheduled for May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the event will see Advani joining a host of global celebrities, as she brings her unique flair to the celebrated fashion event.

Last year, Advani made waves with her debut at Cannes, attending the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. Her upcoming appearance at the Met Gala promises to further enhance her international profile, following in the footsteps of fellow Indian stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, who have previously graced the gala with their stylish presence.

In personal news, Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2025 with a heartwarming post featuring adorable baby socks, accompanied by the caption, 'The greatest gift of our lives.' The couple, who married in February 2023 in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Rajasthan, have since kept a low profile, appearing publicly only on rare occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

