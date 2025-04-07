Kiara Advani's Met Gala Debut: Bollywood Star Shines on Global Stage

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is gearing up to make her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious Met Gala this year. Scheduled for May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the event will see Advani joining a host of global celebrities, as she brings her unique flair to the celebrated fashion event.

Last year, Advani made waves with her debut at Cannes, attending the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. Her upcoming appearance at the Met Gala promises to further enhance her international profile, following in the footsteps of fellow Indian stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, who have previously graced the gala with their stylish presence.

In personal news, Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2025 with a heartwarming post featuring adorable baby socks, accompanied by the caption, 'The greatest gift of our lives.' The couple, who married in February 2023 in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Rajasthan, have since kept a low profile, appearing publicly only on rare occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)