Breaking Barriers: Artistry in Gymnastics

Brody Penn's journey through various sports as a child ultimately led him back to gymnastics, where he found an unexpected passion for floor routines. Despite initial participation in baseball and soccer, Penn couldn't shake his love for the artistic elements of gymnastics, often veering off course during games to practice cartwheels.

The National Intercollegiate Association of Gymnastics Clubs (NAIGC) provides athletes like Penn the opportunity to pursue their passion freely. The NAIGC allows competitors to select events across traditional gender norms, creating platforms such as Unified Artistic Gymnastics, which permit participants to engage in any discipline they desire.

This inclusive approach sees almost a quarter of NAIGC competitors experimenting with such flexible event selections. The organization fosters an environment where athletes are encouraged to explore their interests, breaking free from conventional barriers and redefining individual expression in gymnastics.

