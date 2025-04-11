Zachary Levi Welcomes First Child with Maggie Keating
Actor Zachary Levi and girlfriend Maggie Keating welcomed their son, Henson Ezra Levi Pugh, born on April 2. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the love and prayers from their fans. Levi had announced Keating's pregnancy in December. He was previously married to Missy Peregrym.
Born on April 2, baby Henson's arrival was shared through an adorable picture, accompanied by a message of gratitude for the support from fans around the world.
Born on April 2, baby Henson's arrival was shared through an adorable picture, accompanied by a message of gratitude for the support from fans around the world. Levi had previously expressed his excitement about becoming a father when he announced Keating's pregnancy in December.
Reflecting on his lifelong dream of parenthood, Levi shared, 'I've wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
