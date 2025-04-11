Zachary Levi Welcomes First Child with Maggie Keating

'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi and his girlfriend, Maggie Keating, have welcomed their first child. The couple announced the birth of their son, Henson Ezra Levi Pugh, with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Born on April 2, baby Henson's arrival was shared through an adorable picture, accompanied by a message of gratitude for the support from fans around the world. Levi had previously expressed his excitement about becoming a father when he announced Keating's pregnancy in December.

Reflecting on his lifelong dream of parenthood, Levi shared, 'I've wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid.' Levi was previously married to Canadian actor Missy Peregrym, with whom he was briefly wed from 2014 to 2015.

