Controversy Surrounds 'Phule' as Release Date Delayed Amid Objections

Actor Pratik Gandhi has voiced his disappointment over the delay in the release of the film 'Phule', originally scheduled for April 11 to coincide with the 197th birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule. The postponement followed objections from the Brahmin community regarding the film's portrayal of certain content.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awarded the film a 'U' certificate on April 7, but required modifications to terms like 'Mang', 'Mahar', and 'Peshwai'. The line '3,000 saal purani ghulami' was also altered to 'kai saal purani ghulami', with director Ananth Mahadevan ensuring compliance.

Despite the April 11 release being missed, 'Phule' will now hit theaters on April 25. Gandhi urges the Brahmin community to view the film in its entirety before forming an opinion, emphasizing that the trailer does not reflect the full context of the movie.

(With inputs from agencies.)