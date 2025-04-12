Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'Phule' as Release Date Delayed Amid Objections

Actor Pratik Gandhi expressed disappointment over the delayed release of 'Phule' due to controversy. The film, originally set for release on April 11, faced objections from the Brahmin community over its portrayal. The CBFC granted a 'U' certificate but requested amendments, leading to a new release date of April 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:54 IST
Controversy Surrounds 'Phule' as Release Date Delayed Amid Objections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pratik Gandhi has voiced his disappointment over the delay in the release of the film 'Phule', originally scheduled for April 11 to coincide with the 197th birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule. The postponement followed objections from the Brahmin community regarding the film's portrayal of certain content.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awarded the film a 'U' certificate on April 7, but required modifications to terms like 'Mang', 'Mahar', and 'Peshwai'. The line '3,000 saal purani ghulami' was also altered to 'kai saal purani ghulami', with director Ananth Mahadevan ensuring compliance.

Despite the April 11 release being missed, 'Phule' will now hit theaters on April 25. Gandhi urges the Brahmin community to view the film in its entirety before forming an opinion, emphasizing that the trailer does not reflect the full context of the movie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025