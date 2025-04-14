Golden Blessings: Ayyappa Lockets Shine at Sabarimala

On Monday, the auspicious Vishu day, the Travancore Devaswom Board commenced the distribution of gold lockets featuring images of Lord Ayyappa at the Sabarimala Temple.

State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan officially launched the event, initiating the distribution at the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The event, held beneath the 'kodimaram' of the temple complex, signified the fulfillment of a long-standing demand from devotees.

An Andhra Pradesh native was the first to receive a locket after booking online. Following this, the Sabarimala head priest, along with TDB officials, distributed lockets of varying weights, which saw swift reservations online.

(With inputs from agencies.)