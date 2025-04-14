Left Menu

Golden Blessings: Ayyappa Lockets Shine at Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board started distributing gold lockets with Lord Ayyappa images at Sabarimala Temple on Vishu day. Initiated by State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, the event marked the fulfillment of a long-standing request from devotees. The lockets, available in various weights, were quickly booked online by devotees.

On Monday, the auspicious Vishu day, the Travancore Devaswom Board commenced the distribution of gold lockets featuring images of Lord Ayyappa at the Sabarimala Temple.

State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan officially launched the event, initiating the distribution at the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The event, held beneath the 'kodimaram' of the temple complex, signified the fulfillment of a long-standing demand from devotees.

An Andhra Pradesh native was the first to receive a locket after booking online. Following this, the Sabarimala head priest, along with TDB officials, distributed lockets of varying weights, which saw swift reservations online.

