Golden Blessings: Ayyappa Lockets Shine at Sabarimala
The Travancore Devaswom Board started distributing gold lockets with Lord Ayyappa images at Sabarimala Temple on Vishu day. Initiated by State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, the event marked the fulfillment of a long-standing request from devotees. The lockets, available in various weights, were quickly booked online by devotees.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the auspicious Vishu day, the Travancore Devaswom Board commenced the distribution of gold lockets featuring images of Lord Ayyappa at the Sabarimala Temple.
State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan officially launched the event, initiating the distribution at the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The event, held beneath the 'kodimaram' of the temple complex, signified the fulfillment of a long-standing demand from devotees.
An Andhra Pradesh native was the first to receive a locket after booking online. Following this, the Sabarimala head priest, along with TDB officials, distributed lockets of varying weights, which saw swift reservations online.
(With inputs from agencies.)