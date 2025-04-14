A Global Legacy: B R Ambedkar's Impact Across Borders

From India to the United States, B R Ambedkar's influence is felt across the globe with numerous statues, memorials, and institutions celebrating his legacy as the 'Architect of the Indian Constitution.' His life's work continues to inspire marginalized communities on a global scale.

Ambedkar's birthplace, now known as Ambedkar Nagar, and sites like Deekshabhoomi and Chaityabhoomi stand as enduring monuments in India. The world's tallest Ambedkar statue is located in Andhra Pradesh, while the tallest outside India, a 19-foot 'Statue of Equality,' was inaugurated in Maryland, USA, in 2023.

In addition to these monuments, many universities, including Columbia University and the London School of Economics, honor him with statues. Prestigious institutions across Canada, Australia, and Vietnam also commemorate his influence, highlighting his global impact in promoting social justice and equality.

