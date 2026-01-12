Ministry of Education Trains Indian Universities to Boost Global Rankings and International Visibility

As part of sustained efforts to enhance the global visibility, credibility and performance of Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), the Ministry of Education organised a half-day Orientation and Training Workshop on the QS World University Rankings for Vice-Chancellors and Nodal Officers from universities across the country.

Conducted by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the workshop aimed to strengthen institutional understanding of global ranking methodologies, performance indicators and strategic best practices, in alignment with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The programme saw wide national participation, with representatives from Central, State, Private and autonomous universities. Around 400 participants joined online, while over 60 Vice-Chancellors and senior officials attended in person at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

Global Benchmarking Key to India’s Academic Aspirations

Addressing the participants, Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary (Higher Education), underscored the importance of global benchmarking and international recognition in strengthening India’s higher education ecosystem.

He welcomed the initiative and encouraged Indian universities to engage proactively with global ranking frameworks, not merely for rankings themselves, but as tools to improve academic quality, research impact and global reputation.

Internationalisation Central to Ranking Performance

Mr. Armstrong Pame, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, outlined the Ministry’s ongoing internationalisation initiatives, including:

SPARC (Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration)

Supernumerary seats for international students

Study in India (SII) portal

He noted that internationalisation-related indicators carry significant weight in global ranking methodologies and urged HEIs to strengthen:

International student recruitment and engagement

Faculty development and global exposure

Long-term academic collaborations

Institutional branding and outreach

Enhanced global visibility, he said, is critical for sustained improvement in international rankings.

Deep Dive into QS Ranking Methodology

The workshop was conducted in two detailed sessions by Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director (AMESA), QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

The first session focused on:

QS ranking methodology and eligibility criteria

Multiple visibility pathways through World, Subject, Regional, Business and Sustainability rankings

Best practices for accurate and timely data submission through the QS Hub

The second session provided an in-depth analysis of:

Research impact indicators

Academic and employer reputation surveys conducted annually by QS

Strategies to improve research visibility, citations and institutional reputation

India’s Rising Presence in Global Rankings

Indian HEIs have made remarkable progress in recent years, with a record 54 institutions featured in the QS World University Rankings 2026, compared to just 12 institutions in 2014—a more than fourfold increase over a decade.

While this upward trajectory reflects India’s growing global academic presence, the Ministry highlighted the need for focused action in key areas that carry substantial weight in ranking outcomes, including:

International students and faculty

Citations per faculty

Faculty–student ratios

Call to Action: Building Global-Ready Universities

The Ministry emphasised that capacity-building initiatives such as this workshop are critical to addressing institutional gaps and advancing India’s collective ambition of global academic excellence.

Universities were encouraged to view global rankings as strategic diagnostic tools—helping align teaching, research, governance and international engagement with global best practices—while remaining rooted in national priorities and social impact.