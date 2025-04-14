Remembering Ambedkar’s Role in the Creation of Maharashtra

Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, paid homage to B R Ambedkar's pivotal role in the creation of Maharashtra. On Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Thackeray highlighted his unwavering support for a unified Maharashtra, stressing the importance of his residence as a meeting point for Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti leaders.

Thackeray recalled that during the struggle for Samyukta Maharashtra, Ambedkar's decisive stance helped counter arguments opposing a unified state, including Mumbai. He recounted Ambedkar's statement to the Dhar Commission which emphasized Mumbai as an integral part of Maharashtra.

Despite Ambedkar's passing before Maharashtra's official unification in 1960, Thackeray affirmed his enduring legacy. He urged the Marathi community to remember this struggle and unity, particularly amid ongoing challenges to Marathi identity in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)