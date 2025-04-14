Left Menu

Remembering Ambedkar’s Role in the Creation of Maharashtra

Raj Thackeray commemorates B R Ambedkar's vital role in the formation of unified Maharashtra. Emphasizing Ambedkar's residence as a meeting hub for Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti, he recalls how Ambedkar defended Marathi identity against opposition. Despite Ambedkar's demise before witnessing Maharashtra's unification, his contributions remain invaluable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:21 IST
Remembering Ambedkar’s Role in the Creation of Maharashtra
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, paid homage to B R Ambedkar's pivotal role in the creation of Maharashtra. On Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Thackeray highlighted his unwavering support for a unified Maharashtra, stressing the importance of his residence as a meeting point for Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti leaders.

Thackeray recalled that during the struggle for Samyukta Maharashtra, Ambedkar's decisive stance helped counter arguments opposing a unified state, including Mumbai. He recounted Ambedkar's statement to the Dhar Commission which emphasized Mumbai as an integral part of Maharashtra.

Despite Ambedkar's passing before Maharashtra's official unification in 1960, Thackeray affirmed his enduring legacy. He urged the Marathi community to remember this struggle and unity, particularly amid ongoing challenges to Marathi identity in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025