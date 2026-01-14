Telecom Tussle: COAI vs. Navi Mumbai Airport

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has raised concerns over Navi Mumbai International Airport's alleged denial of critical 'right of way' permissions to telecom service providers, accusing the airport of fostering a monopolistic telecom environment. COAI's plea to telecom regulator Trai seeks intervention to address this emerging issue, which could potentially spread to other public infrastructure projects.

In a letter to Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti, COAI stressed the need for a cost-based pricing framework for in-building telecom infrastructure, particularly when a single entity holds monopolistic control. COAI argues that such practices undermine competition and impact consumer experiences at public venues like airports and metro stations.

The COAI has highlighted that NMIAL's approach contradicts the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and Right of Way rules. NMIAL, however, refutes these claims, asserting it provides competitive pricing and maintains open channels with telecom operators. As debates continue, COAI remains firm on its stance, asserting that this arrangement represents a clear market failure.

