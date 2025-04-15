Left Menu

Accusations Against Nick Carter Resurface Amid New Lawsuit

Singer Nick Carter faces allegations of sexual assault from a new claimant, Laura Penly, who accuses him of causing her medical issues. The Backstreet Boys star, however, denies all accusations and claims they are aimed at tarnishing his reputation. Other accusations against Carter are also pending legal processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:20 IST
Nick Carter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nick Carter, the well-known Backstreet Boys performer, is grappling with fresh allegations of sexual assault. As detailed in a recent lawsuit, Laura Penly claims that Carter sexually assaulted her around 2004 when she was about 19, leading to serious medical conditions, including cervical cancer, allegedly contracted from the encounter.

According to the lawsuit, Penly and Carter had a sexually intimate relationship spanning several weeks between December 2004 and February 2005. Penly alleges that Carter forced an encounter when she visited him in early 2005, intending only to watch movies, and that he later apologized.

The lawsuit contends that Carter's situation exemplifies broader issues of exploitation in the music industry. Penly's legal representative, Gianna N. Elliot, emphasized the need for accountability, while Carter's attorneys dismissed these claims as part of a conspiracy to damage him unfairly. Other allegations against Carter are also on the legal docket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

