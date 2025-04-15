Accusations Against Nick Carter Resurface Amid New Lawsuit

Nick Carter, the well-known Backstreet Boys performer, is grappling with fresh allegations of sexual assault. As detailed in a recent lawsuit, Laura Penly claims that Carter sexually assaulted her around 2004 when she was about 19, leading to serious medical conditions, including cervical cancer, allegedly contracted from the encounter.

According to the lawsuit, Penly and Carter had a sexually intimate relationship spanning several weeks between December 2004 and February 2005. Penly alleges that Carter forced an encounter when she visited him in early 2005, intending only to watch movies, and that he later apologized.

The lawsuit contends that Carter's situation exemplifies broader issues of exploitation in the music industry. Penly's legal representative, Gianna N. Elliot, emphasized the need for accountability, while Carter's attorneys dismissed these claims as part of a conspiracy to damage him unfairly. Other allegations against Carter are also on the legal docket.

(With inputs from agencies.)