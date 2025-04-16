Left Menu

Navjot Singh Triumphs at Diageo's Mixology Showcase: World Class India Finale 2025

Navjot Singh from New Delhi emerged as the winner at Diageo's World Class India Finale 2025, highlighting India's vibrant bartending culture. This victory earns him a spot at the World Class Global Finals in Toronto, where his creativity and skill will represent India on a prestigious international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On April 12th, under the radiant lights of Le Méridien Gurgaon, Diageo's World Class India Finale 2025 concluded, spotlighting India's burgeoning bartending culture. The event unfolded as a celebration of mixology, creativity, and innovation.

Navjot Singh from Lair, New Delhi, clinched the title of World Class India Bartender of the Year 2025 after months of rigorous competition. His victory marks not just personal achievement, but the promise to represent India at the World Class Global Finals in Toronto, Canada.

Diageo India, a leader in the beverage alcohol industry, emphasized the event's role in promoting excellence among Indian mixologists. The festival closed with high-energy performances from artists such as SAGE and Tech Panda x Kenzani. This celebration went beyond mixology, offering an immersive cultural experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

