Navjot Singh Triumphs at Diageo's Mixology Showcase: World Class India Finale 2025

On April 12th, under the radiant lights of Le Méridien Gurgaon, Diageo's World Class India Finale 2025 concluded, spotlighting India's burgeoning bartending culture. The event unfolded as a celebration of mixology, creativity, and innovation.

Navjot Singh from Lair, New Delhi, clinched the title of World Class India Bartender of the Year 2025 after months of rigorous competition. His victory marks not just personal achievement, but the promise to represent India at the World Class Global Finals in Toronto, Canada.

Diageo India, a leader in the beverage alcohol industry, emphasized the event's role in promoting excellence among Indian mixologists. The festival closed with high-energy performances from artists such as SAGE and Tech Panda x Kenzani. This celebration went beyond mixology, offering an immersive cultural experience.

