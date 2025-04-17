Music Feuds: Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar in Legal Battle Over Defamation

Drake has intensified his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, arguing that Kendrick Lamar's performances of 'Not Like Us' during high-profile events like the Super Bowl and Grammy Awards increased defamatory perceptions of him as a pedophile.

Despite Lamar's omission of incriminating lyrics during the Super Bowl watched by over 133 million people, Drake contends that the performances bolstered the song's reach, leading to more threats against him and his family. The Canadian rapper claims that Universal sought profit at his expense.

Universal Music Group, on the other hand, deems Drake's charges groundless, arguing that they were unjustly derogatory to artistic freedom and expression. The lawsuit, initially filed in Manhattan, seeks unspecified damages from UMG.

