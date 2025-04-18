Left Menu

Good Friday Observances Highlight Social Issues in Kerala

The Good Friday observances in Kerala drew attention to key social issues. Catholic Church leaders highlighted concerns over Munambam land disputes, ASHA workers’ demands, and drug trafficking. The observances included prayers, traditional acts of penance, and processions with symbolic crosses, reflecting on Jesus Christ's crucifixion and future resurrection on Easter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-04-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 11:04 IST
Good Friday Observances Highlight Social Issues in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Good Friday, prominent Catholic Church leaders in Kerala spotlighted significant social issues, including the Munambam land disputes, ASHA workers' protests for better honorariums, and the challenges posed by pervasive drug trafficking. Special prayers in churches addressed these concerns, urging believers to support ongoing agitations.

Archbishops across denominations emphasized the believers' call to action, praying for divine support against the drug menace, and urging government action on the Munambam issue. The protest focuses on the Waqf Board's claim on land owned by the Christian community, which has provoked extended agitation.

Traditional Good Friday services continued with fervent public participation. Thousands of devotees, bearing wooden crosses, reenacted Christ's journey to his crucifixion, marking the day with rituals and prayers as they anticipated Easter's celebration of Christ's resurrection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025