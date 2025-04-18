Good Friday Observances Highlight Social Issues in Kerala

On Good Friday, prominent Catholic Church leaders in Kerala spotlighted significant social issues, including the Munambam land disputes, ASHA workers' protests for better honorariums, and the challenges posed by pervasive drug trafficking. Special prayers in churches addressed these concerns, urging believers to support ongoing agitations.

Archbishops across denominations emphasized the believers' call to action, praying for divine support against the drug menace, and urging government action on the Munambam issue. The protest focuses on the Waqf Board's claim on land owned by the Christian community, which has provoked extended agitation.

Traditional Good Friday services continued with fervent public participation. Thousands of devotees, bearing wooden crosses, reenacted Christ's journey to his crucifixion, marking the day with rituals and prayers as they anticipated Easter's celebration of Christ's resurrection.

