Determination and Resilience: A Journey from Student to Chief Minister

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, speaking at an event organized by the National Students' Union of India at his alma mater Himachal Pradesh University, underscored the importance of unwavering determination and hard work in achieving success.

Sukhu addressed the audience, reflecting on his personal journey from a struggling student to the state's leader, highlighting how setbacks should not deter one's spirit. He encouraged students, noting their potential to achieve great heights due to their self-confidence and dedication.

The event also featured cultural performances, including a special appearance by Indian Idol fame Neha Dixit, adding an entertaining dimension to the inspiring discussions on resilience and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)