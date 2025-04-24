Allegations Mount Against Actor Shine Tom Chacko Amidst Drug Scandal
Actor Shine Tom Chacko faces fresh allegations of inappropriate behavior on the set of 'Soothravakyam', with co-star Aparna John confirming claims by Vincy Aloshious. The accusations relate to misconduct under the influence of drugs. Chacko, recently arrested and released on bail, has been accused of drug-related offenses by the authorities.
Actor Shine Tom Chacko is under scrutiny as additional accusations pile up against him. Co-star Aparna John has backed Vincy Aloshious' claims of misconduct and inappropriate behavior during the filming of 'Soothravakyam'.
According to John, Chacko's unsettling demeanor included erratic actions and indecent remarks. She confirmed her discomfort to the Internal Complaints Committee, prompting a swift resolution to expedite her departure from the set.
Chacko's recent arrest and bail in a separate drugs case have intensified the spotlight on him, as authorities pursue further action based on the serious allegations against the actor.
