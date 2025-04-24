Left Menu

Inspiring Voices of Non-Fiction: HWR Fellowship 2025 Winners

The Himalayan Writing Retreat announced the winners of the 2025 Khozem Merchant Non-Fiction Fellowship. From 183 applicants, five writers were chosen based on the quality of their proposals. The fellowship supports long-form non-fiction works with a masterclass, residency, and financial backing to help writers bring their projects to life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:33 IST
Inspiring Voices of Non-Fiction: HWR Fellowship 2025 Winners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Himalayan Writing Retreat (HWR) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Khozem Merchant Non-Fiction Fellowship, chosen from a vast field of 183 applicants across India. The competitive selection process led to five exceptional writers being honored with this prestigious opportunity.

After a meticulous two-stage review, 25 noteworthy candidates were shortlisted before the final five were selected this week. Their proposals were deemed most compelling, with the potential to significantly enrich India's non-fiction literature. Executive Editor at Penguin Random House India, Karthik Venkatesh, emphasized the challenge of the selection process, attributing the final decision to the durability and quality of the proposals.

The five fellows—Anusuya Basu, Anju Narayanan, Jeff Joseph Paul Kadicheeni, Radheshyam Jadhav, and Shirin Mehrotra—will join a distinguished masterclass led by acclaimed author Jerry Pinto and partake in a writing residency. Endowed by notable authors and designed to bolster long-form non-fiction, the initiative highlights personal narratives and human experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025