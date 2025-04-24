Inspiring Voices of Non-Fiction: HWR Fellowship 2025 Winners

The Himalayan Writing Retreat (HWR) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Khozem Merchant Non-Fiction Fellowship, chosen from a vast field of 183 applicants across India. The competitive selection process led to five exceptional writers being honored with this prestigious opportunity.

After a meticulous two-stage review, 25 noteworthy candidates were shortlisted before the final five were selected this week. Their proposals were deemed most compelling, with the potential to significantly enrich India's non-fiction literature. Executive Editor at Penguin Random House India, Karthik Venkatesh, emphasized the challenge of the selection process, attributing the final decision to the durability and quality of the proposals.

The five fellows—Anusuya Basu, Anju Narayanan, Jeff Joseph Paul Kadicheeni, Radheshyam Jadhav, and Shirin Mehrotra—will join a distinguished masterclass led by acclaimed author Jerry Pinto and partake in a writing residency. Endowed by notable authors and designed to bolster long-form non-fiction, the initiative highlights personal narratives and human experience.

