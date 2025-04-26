Discover the Fascinating World of Coins at National Numismatics Exhibition

The National Numismatics Exhibition is set to enthrall visitors with its array of rare coins, including the Gold Dodda Honnu and the British India 1862 one-tola coin. The exhibition, taking place at the Bangalore Gate Hotel, highlights India's rich cultural heritage through its collection of vintage currency and numismatic treasures.

This marks the 17th edition of the event, as noted by Rajendar Maru, President of the Karnataka Numismatic Society. Maru emphasized the decision to increase the frequency of exhibitions to once a month, aiming to cultivate a love for coin and stamp collecting among a younger audience immersed in a digital world.

Attendees will also benefit from educational sessions on coin grading and antique valuations. As a special gesture, 2,000 school students will receive collectible packs to spark their interest in this historic and enriching hobby.

