Unity in the Valley: MLA Wani's Call for Peace and Hospitality

In a gesture of goodwill and reassurance, National Conference MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani connected with tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, encouraging them to recount their positive experiences despite a recent tragic terror attack. He urged the visitors to become ambassadors of Kashmir's renowned hospitality and spirit of brotherhood.

Wani, known locally as Altaf Kaloo, addressed concerns following the April 22 attack that left 26 people dead, many of whom were tourists. He highlighted the region's dedication to welcoming visitors, emphasizing that the attempt to create fear would not succeed in disrupting Kashmir's hospitality.

The emotionally charged meeting also saw Wani and a National Conference delegation paying homage to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a brave local who lost his life trying to rescue tourists. Acknowledging the bravery of Shah's cousin, who saved 11 lives, the visit underscored the solidarity and resilience of the Kashmiri community.

