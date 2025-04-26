Left Menu

Unity in the Valley: MLA Wani's Call for Peace and Hospitality

MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani reassured tourists in Pahalgam of their safety after a recent terror attack that targeted them. During his engagement, Wani emphasized Kashmir's commitment to hospitality and harmony, encouraging tourists to share their positive experiences. He also honored victims who protected tourists during the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pahalgam | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:37 IST
Unity in the Valley: MLA Wani's Call for Peace and Hospitality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of goodwill and reassurance, National Conference MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani connected with tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, encouraging them to recount their positive experiences despite a recent tragic terror attack. He urged the visitors to become ambassadors of Kashmir's renowned hospitality and spirit of brotherhood.

Wani, known locally as Altaf Kaloo, addressed concerns following the April 22 attack that left 26 people dead, many of whom were tourists. He highlighted the region's dedication to welcoming visitors, emphasizing that the attempt to create fear would not succeed in disrupting Kashmir's hospitality.

The emotionally charged meeting also saw Wani and a National Conference delegation paying homage to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a brave local who lost his life trying to rescue tourists. Acknowledging the bravery of Shah's cousin, who saved 11 lives, the visit underscored the solidarity and resilience of the Kashmiri community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

