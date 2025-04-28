Left Menu

Ganja Bust: Malayalam Film Industry Under Scrutiny

Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi were questioned by the Excise Department after a drug peddler claimed to supply ganja to them. The investigation follows a significant ganja seizure in Kerala. A woman model is also being interrogated as part of the probe into the film and tourism industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:23 IST
Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi were summoned by Kerala's Excise Department following a major drug bust involving hybrid ganja.

The arrest of Taslima Sulthana, a reported drug peddler, and her associate has led to a broader investigation implicating the film and tourism industries in drug distribution.

Sources indicate that Sulthana supplied drugs to several film personalities. Two actors have been summoned for questioning amid ongoing probes, as well as a woman model, to assess their involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

