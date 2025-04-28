Left Menu

Gram Chikitsalay: A Tale of Transition from City to Countryside

Gram Chikitsalay, a new drama series starring Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak, debuts May 9 on Prime Video. Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and directed by Rahul Pandey, it chronicles a city doctor's adaptation to rural life. The cast includes Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anandeshwar Dwivedi.

Updated: 28-04-2025 12:40 IST
Set to captivate audiences, 'Gram Chikitsalay' is a highly anticipated drama series premiering on Prime Video on May 9. The show features renowned actors Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak.

Created by acclaimed filmmaker Deepak Kumar Mishra and skillfully directed by Rahul Pandey, the story, penned by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava, navigates the challenges a city doctor encounters while adjusting to a small-town public health center.

Adding to the ensemble are talents like Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, and Garima Vikrant Singh. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), 'Gram Chikitsalay' aims to offer a fresh perspective on rural healthcare dynamics.

