Sansaar Unveils a New Era of Conscious Luxury Home Furnishings

Sansaar, the luxury home furnishings brand under D'Decor, unveiled its most expansive showcase to date at the Jio World Convention Centre. With brand ambassador Ranveer Singh energizing the event, over 800 industry leaders gathered to witness a new era of Sansaar's innovative and environmentally conscious products.

The showcase marked the debut of Sansaar's bedding line, a significant milestone for the brand's holistic home solutions. Spread across 16,000 square feet, the exhibit demonstrated Sansaar's design philosophy of mindful innovation through immersive elements like a swatch display wall and oversized chair installation.

Central to the event was the unveiling of Sansaar's futuristic franchisee store concept. The 3D mock-up and Virtual Reality walkthrough offered attendees an enriching glimpse into the brand's integration with retail environments. Led by sisters Sanjana and Sarah Arora, Sansaar has positioned itself as a leader in sustainable luxury home decor, aiming for further market expansion and a significant footprint in the next three years.

