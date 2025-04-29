Left Menu

Empowering Informed Opinions: Role of Intelligentsia in Shaping Society

Senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar emphasizes the importance of forming informed opinions on government policies for their success. He calls on society's intelligentsia to lead efforts in educating the public, highlighting the impartial promotion of Indian languages and the understanding of environment-friendly development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:41 IST
Empowering Informed Opinions: Role of Intelligentsia in Shaping Society
Sunil Ambekar
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event, senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar highlighted the crucial role of forming well-informed opinions on government policies to ensure their success. He urged society's intellectuals to spearhead efforts to educate and enlighten the public.

The event, organized by the Indian Council for Social Science Research and Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, also saw the launch of a book titled 'Integral Humanism, A Distinct Paradigm of Development' by Ashok Gajanan Modak. Ambekar emphasized that those leading such initiatives should remain impartial and altruistic.

Ambekar also discussed the National Education Policy's three-language formula, asserting that understanding the value of Indian languages is essential for progress. He stressed the need for public awareness of environment-friendly development to prevent counterproductive political practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025