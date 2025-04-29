Empowering Informed Opinions: Role of Intelligentsia in Shaping Society

At a recent event, senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar highlighted the crucial role of forming well-informed opinions on government policies to ensure their success. He urged society's intellectuals to spearhead efforts to educate and enlighten the public.

The event, organized by the Indian Council for Social Science Research and Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, also saw the launch of a book titled 'Integral Humanism, A Distinct Paradigm of Development' by Ashok Gajanan Modak. Ambekar emphasized that those leading such initiatives should remain impartial and altruistic.

Ambekar also discussed the National Education Policy's three-language formula, asserting that understanding the value of Indian languages is essential for progress. He stressed the need for public awareness of environment-friendly development to prevent counterproductive political practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)