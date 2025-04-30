Left Menu

Uncovering Thessaloniki's Secrets: A Legacy of War Unearthed

While installing benches in a Thessaloniki park, workers discovered mass graves dating to Greece's Civil War, reviving historical tensions. The ancient graves, located near Yedi Kule prison, unearthed 33 skeletons with descendants seeking DNA tests for identification. The findings shed light on Greece’s tumultuous past and its ongoing struggle with historical memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thessaloniki | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Greece

In Thessaloniki, a simple bench installation led to a profound historical revelation. Workers accidentally uncovered mass graves holding 33 skeletons in the park near Yedi Kule, a notorious prison site from Greece's Civil War era.

The shocking find highlights the brutal reality faced during the 1946–49 conflict, where left-wing communist sympathizers were tortured and executed by government forces. Items found alongside the skeletons, including personal belongings, offer poignant insights into the lives lost.

Efforts are now underway to conduct DNA testing to identify the remains, providing closure for relatives of the victims. This discovery underscores the complex relationship Greece maintains with its past, as societal divisions and haunting memories of the Cold War continue to influence the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

