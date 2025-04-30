Tamannaah Bhatia Joins 'Vvan - Force of the Forest' Cast

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is set to star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in an upcoming folk thriller movie titled 'Vvan - Force of the Forest'. The announcement was made by the producers on Wednesday.

The film is a collaborative project between Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd and The Viral Fever (TVF). Direction is helmed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, known for their work in web series.

Grounded in Indian mythology and mysticism, 'Vvan - Force of the Forest' promises a narrative rich in historical and folklore elements. Although originally slated for a Chhath Puja 2025 release, the film's premiere has been postponed to 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)