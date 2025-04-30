Left Menu

Tamannaah Bhatia Joins 'Vvan - Force of the Forest' Cast

Tamannaah Bhatia stars with Sidharth Malhotra in 'Vvan - Force of the Forest', a folk thriller by Balaji Telefilms and TVF, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra. Initially set for a Chhath Puja 2025 release, the film will now debut in theaters in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:18 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia Joins 'Vvan - Force of the Forest' Cast
Tamannaah Bhatia Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is set to star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in an upcoming folk thriller movie titled 'Vvan - Force of the Forest'. The announcement was made by the producers on Wednesday.

The film is a collaborative project between Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd and The Viral Fever (TVF). Direction is helmed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, known for their work in web series.

Grounded in Indian mythology and mysticism, 'Vvan - Force of the Forest' promises a narrative rich in historical and folklore elements. Although originally slated for a Chhath Puja 2025 release, the film's premiere has been postponed to 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025