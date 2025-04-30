Innovative Design Challenge for Independence Day 2025

The Centre is gearing up for the Independence Day celebrations with a unique national-level competition. This contest involves designing a formation featuring NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and school children, set against a fitting backdrop.

This creative endeavor, scheduled from May 1 to 15, aims to showcase at the Gyan Path in Red Fort during the 2025 Independence Day Celebrations, a statement from the defence ministry revealed.

The top three winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each, and the premier 250 entries along with a companion will receive e-invitations to enjoy the celebrations live at Red Fort, plus participation certificates from 'MyGov'.

(With inputs from agencies.)