New Jagannath Temple to Transform Digha into International Pilgrimage Hub

Hoteliers and traders in West Bengal's Digha anticipate a significant economic boost following the inauguration of a new Jagannath temple. Expected to attract international tourists, this temple, resembling Puri's 12th-century shrine, adds to Digha's allure alongside its popular beaches, promising increased tourist footfall and business growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hoteliers and traders in Digha, West Bengal, are optimistic that the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple will elevate the seaside town to an international pilgrimage destination, fostering economic growth in the region.

The temple, a replica of Puri's 12th-century shrine, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 'Akshay Tritiya.' With Digha's beaches already a tourist magnet, the temple is poised to augment visitor numbers significantly.

The hotel industry, recovering from the pandemic slump, is now poised for a threefold increase in tourist footfall. Meanwhile, local small traders are preparing for a business boom as tourists flock to Digha throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

