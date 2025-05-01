New Jagannath Temple to Transform Digha into International Pilgrimage Hub

Hoteliers and traders in Digha, West Bengal, are optimistic that the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple will elevate the seaside town to an international pilgrimage destination, fostering economic growth in the region.

The temple, a replica of Puri's 12th-century shrine, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 'Akshay Tritiya.' With Digha's beaches already a tourist magnet, the temple is poised to augment visitor numbers significantly.

The hotel industry, recovering from the pandemic slump, is now poised for a threefold increase in tourist footfall. Meanwhile, local small traders are preparing for a business boom as tourists flock to Digha throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)