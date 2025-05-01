Left Menu

Maharashtra's Entertainment Revolution: A New Development Engine

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the entertainment economy as a vital development engine during the WAVES summit in Mumbai. He emphasized transformative initiatives, including a revamped film city and a media hub for animation and gaming, all part of a broader creative renaissance under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:19 IST
Maharashtra's Entertainment Revolution: A New Development Engine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has described the state's entertainment economy as a pivotal engine for development during his address at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcased India's growing creative industries.

Fadnavis detailed plans for a 500-acre film city and a 120-acre media hub focusing on animation, visual effects, and gaming. These projects, he promised, will yield tangible outcomes soon. He emphasized the summit's significance as more than just an event, highlighting it as a movement driven by Modi's vision of India as an economic superpower with a flourishing creative sector.

The Chief Minister underscored the collaboration between central and state governments, calling the summit an example of their synergy. He stated that Maharashtra is at the forefront of global storytelling, with policies designed to attract international partnerships and nurture the entertainment economy's transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025