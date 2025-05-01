Maharashtra's Entertainment Revolution: A New Development Engine

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has described the state's entertainment economy as a pivotal engine for development during his address at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcased India's growing creative industries.

Fadnavis detailed plans for a 500-acre film city and a 120-acre media hub focusing on animation, visual effects, and gaming. These projects, he promised, will yield tangible outcomes soon. He emphasized the summit's significance as more than just an event, highlighting it as a movement driven by Modi's vision of India as an economic superpower with a flourishing creative sector.

The Chief Minister underscored the collaboration between central and state governments, calling the summit an example of their synergy. He stated that Maharashtra is at the forefront of global storytelling, with policies designed to attract international partnerships and nurture the entertainment economy's transformation.

