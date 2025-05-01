Pakistani FM Radios Halt Indian Songs Amid Rising Tensions
Pakistani FM radio stations stopped airing Indian songs due to heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. The Pakistan Broadcasters Association took this decision following government speculation. Tensions escalated as India introduced punitive measures against Pakistan, impacting bilateral relations drastically.
In response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani FM radio stations ceased playing Indian songs as of Thursday. The decision was confirmed by Shakeel Masood, Secretary General of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).
The attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead, mainly tourists, has heightened diplomatic frictions. India's reaction was swift, including closing its airspace to Pakistani airlines and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.
Pakistan's Information Minister, Atta Tarar, praised the PBA for the ban, noting it's a patriotic gesture mirroring national sentiment. This decision is seen as bolstering unity amid the ongoing crisis.
