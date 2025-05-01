WAVES 2025 Panel Explores IP & Copyright in the Digital Era for Creators

The ongoing World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai hosted a landmark panel discussion on May 1, 2025, titled “The Role of IP & Copyright for Audio-Visual Performers and Content Creators.” The session brought together luminaries from the global entertainment, legal, and creative sectors to tackle one of the most pressing issues of the digital age—intellectual property (IP) rights.

With the explosion of content creation in a hyper-connected world, the panel explored how copyright and related rights can act as powerful enablers of economic security, recognition, and autonomy for artists and creators. As more work becomes vulnerable to unauthorized replication and distribution online, the summit offered a timely platform to raise awareness and propose solutions for a rapidly changing landscape.

A Distinguished Lineup of Global Experts and Creators

The session was moderated by Shri Ameet Datta, a seasoned legal expert known for his advocacy on intellectual property and media law. He guided a compelling discussion with a diverse panel that included global policymakers, industry veterans, and creative professionals:

Mr. Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)

Feroz Abbas Khan, acclaimed Indian theatre director and playwright

Steve Krone, U.S.-based film and television producer

Anjum Rajabali, veteran screenwriter and educator

Each speaker brought unique perspectives, experiences, and urgent calls to action, uniting under the shared belief that creators must be given robust rights and tools to protect their work in an increasingly global, digital, and AI-augmented content ecosystem.

Daren Tang on IP as a Catalyst for Global Development

Mr. Daren Tang’s keynote comments set a powerful tone. Drawing from his role at WIPO, he emphasized the transformative potential of intellectual property rights for national economies and individual livelihoods. Tang praised India’s remarkable five-decade journey in building its IP infrastructure, noting its creative economy as one of the fastest-growing globally.

“IP is no longer a niche legal field—it is a driver of jobs, innovation, and cultural identity,” Tang said.

He introduced WIPO’s Creative Economy Data Model, a tool designed to help member states more accurately measure the value and contributions of creative industries. This initiative, he noted, aims to empower policymakers, economists, and creators alike with actionable insights to shape better IP frameworks and cultural policies.

Feroz Abbas Khan: ‘IP is About Human Dignity’

In a poignant reflection, Feroz Abbas Khan drew from decades in theatre and live performance to highlight the deep emotional and social dimensions of intellectual property. He criticized a culture that often undervalues the contributions of artists, arguing that respect must precede regulation.

“Intellectual property is not just about contracts or courts—it is about respecting the soul of creation,” he said. “When society honors artists, the legal framework follows.”

Khan also called for stronger institutional support for performing artists, especially in regional and vernacular contexts, where awareness and enforcement mechanisms are weak.

Steve Krone on Copyright as Creative Safeguard

Steve Krone underscored the importance of copyright as a cornerstone of the global entertainment economy, especially in high-investment media like film and television. With experience straddling legal and production roles in Hollywood, Krone advocated for international harmonization of copyright laws to enable fair returns and prevent exploitation.

“Copyright is not just about money—it’s about control and integrity of the creator’s vision,” he asserted.

He urged countries to close the gap between legislation and enforcement, and warned against tech platforms that fail to uphold copyright standards across borders.

Anjum Rajabali: ‘Writers Must Know Their Rights’

Veteran screenwriter and scriptwriting mentor Anjum Rajabali brought attention to the gaps in legal literacy among content creators, particularly writers. He emphasized that while digital tools have democratized content production, they have also created new vulnerabilities.

“Access to audiences is easier than ever, but that doesn’t mean creators should surrender their rights,” Rajabali said.

He advocated for mandatory IP education in film schools, creator bootcamps, and artistic institutions. His remarks were met with strong approval from attendees, many of whom echoed the need for grassroots-level legal empowerment.

AI, Licensing, and the Future of Creativity

The panel also addressed emerging challenges such as artificial intelligence, machine-generated content, and digital licensing. As AI systems can now replicate voices, generate scripts, or mimic artistic styles, the boundaries of original authorship are blurring. Panellists debated how to maintain moral rights and attribution in an era where algorithms co-create with humans.

Topics such as:

Moral rights vs. economic rights

Cross-border licensing complexities

Rights management for short-form and user-generated content

Public domain vs. piracy in digital platforms

were extensively explored. The consensus was clear: IP law must evolve in tandem with technology, or it risks falling behind the needs of creators and societies.

A Call for Collaborative Action

The session concluded with a shared commitment to cross-sector collaboration, urging governments, platforms, guilds, and creators to jointly build an ecosystem where intellectual property is not just protected but celebrated. Discussions hinted at potential regional alliances and creator-led initiatives to push for stronger IP protections in Asia and beyond.

As the WAVES Summit continues over the coming days, the message from today’s session resonates loudly: protecting intellectual property is protecting the future of culture.