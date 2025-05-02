Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move Against Library Service Agency

A federal judge has intervened, issuing a temporary restraining order to stop the Trump administration from further attempts to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Judge Richard Leon's ruling highlights the likelihood that the administration lacks the legal basis to close the agency, established by Congress to support libraries across the nation.

The American Library Association, along with a federal employees' union, filed a lawsuit in response to President Trump's executive order categorizing the agency among those deemed 'unnecessary'. The agency's new acting director, Keith Sonderling, had previously taken steps to scale back operations, including staff layoffs and grant cancellations.

Judge Leon's order maintains the status quo, blocking any further action against the agency pending the lawsuit's resolution. The Institute of Museum and Library Services, which issued more than $266 million in grants last year, is essential for the functioning of many library programs, particularly in rural areas.

