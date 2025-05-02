Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move Against Library Service Agency

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's effort to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The decision comes after a lawsuit aimed to protect the agency, which plays a crucial role in funding U.S. libraries and promoting educational programs nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 07:54 IST
Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move Against Library Service Agency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has intervened, issuing a temporary restraining order to stop the Trump administration from further attempts to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Judge Richard Leon's ruling highlights the likelihood that the administration lacks the legal basis to close the agency, established by Congress to support libraries across the nation.

The American Library Association, along with a federal employees' union, filed a lawsuit in response to President Trump's executive order categorizing the agency among those deemed 'unnecessary'. The agency's new acting director, Keith Sonderling, had previously taken steps to scale back operations, including staff layoffs and grant cancellations.

Judge Leon's order maintains the status quo, blocking any further action against the agency pending the lawsuit's resolution. The Institute of Museum and Library Services, which issued more than $266 million in grants last year, is essential for the functioning of many library programs, particularly in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025