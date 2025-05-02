Jill Sobule's Legacy & Broadway's Bright Future: Entertainment News Highlights

Renowned singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, famous for hits such as 'Supermodel' and 'I Kissed a Girl,' tragically passed away in a Minneapolis-area house fire, confirmed by her manager John Porter. Sobule, whose music touched listeners globally, was 66 years old.

The trendsetting K-pop group PLAVE, featuring five digital avatars, continues to captivate audiences, notably securing a spot on the Billboard Global 200. The virtual band's innovative blend of K-pop and technology has amassed over 470 million YouTube views, marking its significant impact on the international music scene.

Esteemed actor Ewan McGregor graces London's West End stage after a 17-year hiatus, starring in 'My Master Builder,' an Ibsen-inspired play delving into contemporary relationship politics. McGregor, celebrated for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, expresses his passion for theatre during the play's premiere.

