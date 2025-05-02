Left Menu

Jill Sobule's Legacy & Broadway's Bright Future: Entertainment News Highlights

Singer Jill Sobule, known for hits like 'Supermodel,' has died in a house fire. Martin Scorsese's documentary on Pope Francis spotlights education through cinema. Comedian Russell Brand faces UK court for charges of rape. Broadway's Tony nominations highlight creativity with musicals garnering top spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:30 IST
Renowned singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, famous for hits such as 'Supermodel' and 'I Kissed a Girl,' tragically passed away in a Minneapolis-area house fire, confirmed by her manager John Porter. Sobule, whose music touched listeners globally, was 66 years old.

The trendsetting K-pop group PLAVE, featuring five digital avatars, continues to captivate audiences, notably securing a spot on the Billboard Global 200. The virtual band's innovative blend of K-pop and technology has amassed over 470 million YouTube views, marking its significant impact on the international music scene.

Esteemed actor Ewan McGregor graces London's West End stage after a 17-year hiatus, starring in 'My Master Builder,' an Ibsen-inspired play delving into contemporary relationship politics. McGregor, celebrated for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, expresses his passion for theatre during the play's premiere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

