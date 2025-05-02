Left Menu

Miami F1 Grand Prix Secures Historic 10-Year Extension

Formula One and Miami GP have agreed on a 10-year extension, creating the longest contract on the F1 calendar. This strategic move aims to solidify F1's presence in the U.S. and capitalize on its growing popularity, as the series plans to strengthen its position with significant investments in Miami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:37 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Formula One has extended its contract with the Miami Grand Prix for an additional 10 years, making it the longest-standing event on the F1 calendar. This extension underscores the sport's dedication to strengthening its presence in the United States.

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali emphasized the significance of this agreement, highlighting Miami's crucial role in the sport's expansion strategy within the U.S. As F1 experiences a surge in popularity, particularly due to the success of 'Drive to Survive', this move is poised to harness new opportunities for growth.

Miami GP promoter Tom Garfinkel also expressed optimism, noting that the long-term agreement would allow for increased investment in the event, benefiting both the local economy and the community. The Miami Gardens venue, already a hub for sports and entertainment, will only gain prominence as preparations for future occasions gain momentum.

