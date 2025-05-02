Miami F1 Grand Prix Secures Historic 10-Year Extension

In a groundbreaking move, Formula One has extended its contract with the Miami Grand Prix for an additional 10 years, making it the longest-standing event on the F1 calendar. This extension underscores the sport's dedication to strengthening its presence in the United States.

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali emphasized the significance of this agreement, highlighting Miami's crucial role in the sport's expansion strategy within the U.S. As F1 experiences a surge in popularity, particularly due to the success of 'Drive to Survive', this move is poised to harness new opportunities for growth.

Miami GP promoter Tom Garfinkel also expressed optimism, noting that the long-term agreement would allow for increased investment in the event, benefiting both the local economy and the community. The Miami Gardens venue, already a hub for sports and entertainment, will only gain prominence as preparations for future occasions gain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)