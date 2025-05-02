Left Menu

Ozzy Osbourne's Emotional Farewell: Black Sabbath's Final Concert Beckons

Ozzy Osbourne reveals emotional insights ahead of Black Sabbath's final reunion concert. Despite battling Parkinson's and health challenges, he is ready to perform with bandmates, marking their first show in 20 years. The concert, 'Back to the Beginning,' is set for July in Birmingham.

Updated: 02-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:06 IST
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne (Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary singer and songwriter, recently opened up about the emotional journey toward Black Sabbath's final reunion concert. The show, aptly titled 'Back to the Beginning,' is scheduled for July, a brainchild of his wife, Sharon Osbourne, who aimed to inspire her husband amid his health struggles. 'It was something to give me a reason to get up in the morning,' Ozzy shared with People.

The celebrated musician has encountered numerous health setbacks, describing the persistent challenges as 'This is never going to end.' Despite these hurdles, Ozzy remained unwavering in his commitment to be present at the performance. 'I'll be there, and I'll do the best I can,' he emphasized. Ozzy, who gained fame in the 1970s with Black Sabbath, is set to reunite with original members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward in Birmingham, England.

The upcoming event holds special significance for Ozzy, who revealed, 'I can't walk, but I'm still alive.' Despite his battle with Parkinson's disease, which affects his mobility, Ozzy's voice remains as powerful as ever. He expressed gratitude to perform once more in his birthplace, saying, 'Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever.' The concert will also feature performances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

