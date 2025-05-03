India's AVGC-XR Sector Gets a Boost with Launch of Indian Institute of Creative Technology

In a strategic move to bolster India's Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) industry, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has introduced the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT). Launched with the support of FICCI and CII, this National Centre of Excellence aims to contribute significantly to the emerging sector. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, who highlighted India's potential to lead globally in media and entertainment.

The IICT is modeled after India's prestigious IITs and IIMs to provide world-class education and training in AVGC-XR. Minister Vaishnaw expressed that this initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision for India to become a global media leader. He announced collaborations with leading global companies, including Adobe, Google, and Meta, aiming to provide curriculum development, internships, and job opportunities for budding professionals.

The launch event saw representatives from industry giants like Nvidia, Jio Star, and Microsoft exchange Letters of Intent to foster long-term partnerships with IICT. These collaborations are poised to replicate India's IT success in the creative and digital media sectors, focusing on innovation in animation, visual effects, gaming, and more. The initiative expects to create a sustainable ecosystem that will nurture future growth and leadership in the global AVGC-XR arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)