Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Syria Amidst Druze Community Protection

The United Nations special envoy for Syria has strongly condemned a series of Israeli airstrikes across various parts of Syria, including Damascus and its suburbs. Israel claims these military actions aim to protect the minority Druze community amid ongoing clashes with pro-government gunmen.

Late Friday, Israeli forces executed strikes near the Syrian presidential palace, warning against advances towards Druze-inhabited villages. According to Israel's military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the strikes targeted military installations and anti-aircraft units.

The situation has exacerbated fears of sectarian violence as nearly 100 people have died in clashes between government loyalists and Druze fighters. UN envoy Geir O Pedersen has called for an immediate cessation of attacks, urging respect for Syria's sovereignty and international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)