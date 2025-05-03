Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Syria Amidst Druze Community Protection

The United Nations condemns recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria, aimed at protecting the Druze minority amidst clashes with Syrian pro-government gunmen. The strikes have sparked international concern, resulting in increased tensions over territorial integrity and sovereignty. Nearly 100 casualties have occurred in the fighting, raising fears of broader sectarian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harasta | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

The United Nations special envoy for Syria has strongly condemned a series of Israeli airstrikes across various parts of Syria, including Damascus and its suburbs. Israel claims these military actions aim to protect the minority Druze community amid ongoing clashes with pro-government gunmen.

Late Friday, Israeli forces executed strikes near the Syrian presidential palace, warning against advances towards Druze-inhabited villages. According to Israel's military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the strikes targeted military installations and anti-aircraft units.

The situation has exacerbated fears of sectarian violence as nearly 100 people have died in clashes between government loyalists and Druze fighters. UN envoy Geir O Pedersen has called for an immediate cessation of attacks, urging respect for Syria's sovereignty and international law.

