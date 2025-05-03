Tragic End in Malviya Nagar: The Untold Story of Subhbrata Ghosh Choudhary
The decomposed body of 32-year-old Subhbrata Ghosh Choudhary was discovered in his South Delhi home, with police suspecting suicide. Choudhary, a PR professional, was under immense work pressure. A police investigation is ongoing as friends recall his witty, introverted nature and suggest declining mental health.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic discovery, the decomposed body of Subhbrata Ghosh Choudhary, a 32-year-old PR professional, was found inside his rented accommodation in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police confirmed on Saturday.
Although the precise cause of death remains undetermined, suicide is currently suspected according to officials. Choudhary had been associated with a PR firm since 2023 and previously spent two years with a media house, authorities reported.
Choudhary, who hailed from Kolkata, had resided in Delhi since his school years. With both parents deceased, Choudhary lived alone. Concerns arose when he repeatedly failed to attend work, prompting a relative to alert police. Upon arrival, officers discovered his decomposed remains in a locked room. Despite indications of no foul play, the severe work stress Choudhary endured is under scrutiny as a contributing factor, as is a probing note left on social media hinting at deteriorating mental health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Riding for Recovery: A Journey to Destigmatize Mental Health
Women’s Refuge Gains $1.08M Boost to Expand Mental Health and Addiction Aid
Twin Trailblazers: Empowering Youth for Mental Health and Equality
Chiripal Group and GIPS Hospital Partner for Employee Mental Health
Mumbai Hospitals Offer Crucial Mental Health Aid for Pahalgam Attack Survivors