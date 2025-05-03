Left Menu

Tragic End in Malviya Nagar: The Untold Story of Subhbrata Ghosh Choudhary

The decomposed body of 32-year-old Subhbrata Ghosh Choudhary was discovered in his South Delhi home, with police suspecting suicide. Choudhary, a PR professional, was under immense work pressure. A police investigation is ongoing as friends recall his witty, introverted nature and suggest declining mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:34 IST
Tragic End in Malviya Nagar: The Untold Story of Subhbrata Ghosh Choudhary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic discovery, the decomposed body of Subhbrata Ghosh Choudhary, a 32-year-old PR professional, was found inside his rented accommodation in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police confirmed on Saturday.

Although the precise cause of death remains undetermined, suicide is currently suspected according to officials. Choudhary had been associated with a PR firm since 2023 and previously spent two years with a media house, authorities reported.

Choudhary, who hailed from Kolkata, had resided in Delhi since his school years. With both parents deceased, Choudhary lived alone. Concerns arose when he repeatedly failed to attend work, prompting a relative to alert police. Upon arrival, officers discovered his decomposed remains in a locked room. Despite indications of no foul play, the severe work stress Choudhary endured is under scrutiny as a contributing factor, as is a probing note left on social media hinting at deteriorating mental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025