Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

American swimming sensation Katie Ledecky shattered her own 800m freestyle world record on Saturday at the Tyr Pro Series held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She clocked an incredible 8 minutes 4.12 seconds, narrowly improving upon her previous benchmark of 8:04.79 set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ledecky exhibited impeccable pacing throughout the race, gaining a significant lead by the 400m mark. Despite briefly losing momentum at the 450m and 500m splits, she regained her dominance by 550m. A final push led her to edge past the world record pace at 700m, securing her place in history once again.

This triumph crowns an already remarkable meet for Ledecky, who delivered her second-fastest 400m freestyle time on Thursday and the second-fastest 1500m freestyle in history on Wednesday. At 27, Ledecky boasts 15 world records in the 50m pool, including six for the 800m freestyle, and further accomplishments in the 25m pool in 2022.

