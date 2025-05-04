Left Menu

Babil Khan's Emotional Moment: The Misinterpretation and Support

Babil Khan's emotional video was misinterpreted, drawing public attention. His team clarified it was a difficult day, urging people to consider context. Support poured in from Bollywood peers for Babil, facing pressure of stardom and personal loss. Meanwhile, he continues honoring his late father, actor Irrfan Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:15 IST
  • India

A video featuring Babil Khan, looking visibly distraught, has been misread and taken out of context, his team clarified on Sunday.

The statement, also shared by his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, on Instagram, expressed that Babil, known for his candor about mental health, was enduring a tough day. His team emphasized this point, appealing to fans for understanding.

Despite the social media buzz around the video, Babil's colleagues, including Raghav Juyal and Siddhant Chaturvedi, rallied behind him, encouraging a wider appreciation for his context and privacy. Babil, who recently paid heartfelt tribute to his late father Irrfan Khan, remains a beloved figure for his transparency and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

