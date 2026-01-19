Video of man urinating at Delhi Metro station sparks outrage on social media

A video purportedly showing a man urinating inside a Delhi Metro station was widely shared online, triggering widespread criticism from users over poor civic sense and hygiene at public places.

Reacting to the video, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) urged commuters to help maintain cleanliness on its premises. ''DMRC requests all its passengers to help in keeping the premises clean and hygienic. If passengers notice any such activity by a fellow passenger, they should immediately bring the same to the notice of DMRC authorities,'' it said.

Several social media users condemned the act, calling it ''shameful'' and ''deeply disturbing,'' while questioning the lack of basic civic responsibility in shared public spaces. One user wrote that such behaviour 'undermines the effort put into maintaining public infrastructure,'' while another urged authorities to impose strict penalties to deter similar incidents.

Users also tagged the DMRC, seeking firm action against those violating cleanliness norms and stressing the need for stronger awareness and enforcement to protect hygiene standards in the metro system.

