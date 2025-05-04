Babil Khan's Viral Video Misunderstood: Bollywood Reacts

Bollywood actor Babil Khan, known for his openness about mental health struggles, recently found himself at the center of a social media storm. A video clip showing him in apparent distress surfaced online, leading to widespread misinterpretation. The video was initially shared on Babil's Instagram, which he temporarily deactivated amid the backlash.

Returning to the platform, Babil addressed the controversy, emphasizing that his actions were meant to support his industry peers rather than criticize Bollywood. He received widespread backing from fellow actors including Raghav Juyal and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who voiced their support through social media posts, urging fans to view the context in full.

Babil's team echoed these sentiments in an official statement, assuring the public of his well-being and reiterating the need for understanding his message in entirety. The episode underlined the pressures faced by young stars in the public eye, especially those navigating personal challenges and public expectations.

