Plot Foiled at Lady Gaga's Historic Concert in Rio

A shocking plot to disrupt Lady Gaga's landmark concert in Rio de Janeiro was thwarted by Brazilian authorities, who arrested two suspects linked to the scheme. The free event, which drew an astounding 2.5 million fans to Copacabana Beach, went off without a hitch despite the alleged bomb threat.

The suspects, including the group's leader from Rio Grande do Sul and a teenager from Rio, were apprehended on charges relating to illegal weapons possession and child pornography, respectively. The group had aimed to create chaos through homemade explosives and to gain social media notoriety by masquerading as Lady Gaga's fans, known as 'Little Monsters'.

Authorities conducted raids across multiple states, confiscating electronic devices but finding no explosive materials. A statement from Lady Gaga's camp revealed they were unaware of the threat until it surfaced in media reports. Despite the tension, the event was celebrated as a historic cultural moment, echoing past massive concerts like Madonna's 1.6 million fan spectacle last May.

(With inputs from agencies.)