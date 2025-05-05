Left Menu

Tom Cruise: The Daredevil of Hollywood

Actor Simon Pegg praises Tom Cruise for his willingness to perform life-risking stunts in films like 'Top Gun' and 'Mission: Impossible'. Pegg, who has worked with Cruise in several movie installments, admires his co-star's commitment and recalls witnessing thrilling stunts executed by Cruise, including scaling the Burj Khalifa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:15 IST
Tom Cruise
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-writer Simon Pegg has highlighted the extraordinary dedication of action star Tom Cruise, stating that Cruise is willing to risk his life for moviegoers' entertainment.

''Tom Cruise literally will risk his life for the audience,'' Pegg revealed to entertainment magazine People. In a light-hearted tone, Pegg frequently questioned Cruise's extreme dedication, famously seen in franchises like ''Top Gun'' and ''Mission: Impossible''.

The actors first collaborated in ''Mission: Impossible III'' in 2006, with Pegg witnessing several of Cruise's thrilling stunts, especially the iconic Burj Khalifa sequence, where Cruise fearlessly scaled the tower. They both are returning for the eighth installment, ''Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'', slotted for a May 23 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

