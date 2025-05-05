Tom Cruise: The Daredevil of Hollywood

Actor-writer Simon Pegg has highlighted the extraordinary dedication of action star Tom Cruise, stating that Cruise is willing to risk his life for moviegoers' entertainment.

''Tom Cruise literally will risk his life for the audience,'' Pegg revealed to entertainment magazine People. In a light-hearted tone, Pegg frequently questioned Cruise's extreme dedication, famously seen in franchises like ''Top Gun'' and ''Mission: Impossible''.

The actors first collaborated in ''Mission: Impossible III'' in 2006, with Pegg witnessing several of Cruise's thrilling stunts, especially the iconic Burj Khalifa sequence, where Cruise fearlessly scaled the tower. They both are returning for the eighth installment, ''Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'', slotted for a May 23 release.

